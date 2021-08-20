Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ameresco reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.25. 217,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,552. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,877 shares of company stock worth $3,048,772. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 59.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 140.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 135.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 154.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 46.2% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

