Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to report sales of $26.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.50 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $28.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $112.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.50 million to $117.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $142.72 million, with estimates ranging from $139.72 million to $145.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 471.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,307,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,746 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,455 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 140.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 874,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 510,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $1,886,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 95.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 286,115 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 483,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,961. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

