Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. CareTrust REIT reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

CTRE opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 77,612 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

