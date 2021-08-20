Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Impinj reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

PI stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87. Impinj has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,365 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

