Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.88. Incyte reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte has a 1-year low of $71.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

