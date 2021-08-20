Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. Inovalon reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INOV. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,804,000 after buying an additional 252,750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 105,076.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 241.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after buying an additional 520,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INOV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 149.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

