Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

MKC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.56. 996,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,622,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $57,528,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $49,741,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.