Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Sientra reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 3,502.14% and a negative net margin of 119.58%.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

SIEN stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.52. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,484. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sientra by 1,287.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after buying an additional 2,449,948 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter valued at about $16,926,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sientra during the first quarter valued at about $11,419,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,856 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,083,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

