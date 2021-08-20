Zacks: Analysts Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Post -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASPS traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $8.26. 1,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,804. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

