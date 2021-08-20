Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post $148.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.40 million and the highest is $149.80 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $147.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $595.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $597.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $663.60 million, with estimates ranging from $649.30 million to $677.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

COLB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after acquiring an additional 152,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 333,789 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 686,986 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,679,000 after acquiring an additional 187,908 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,391. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

