Zacks: Analysts Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report $188.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.00 million and the highest is $189.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $178.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $752.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $756.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $819.77 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $838.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

