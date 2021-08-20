Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $6.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.