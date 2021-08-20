Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 674,357 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 604,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

UTI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. 163,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,561. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $212.38 million, a P/E ratio of 335.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

