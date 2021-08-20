Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.12. Herc posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Herc by 112,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Herc by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Herc by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,482. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Herc has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $135.63.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

