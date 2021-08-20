Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Post $0.83 EPS

Analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.62. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%.

CASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 290,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 40,205 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 109,487.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 75,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 42,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

CASH opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

