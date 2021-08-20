Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce $237.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.77 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $76.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $675.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.75 million to $725.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,688,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,473,000 after acquiring an additional 868,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $19,432,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after buying an additional 702,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 946,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.72. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.