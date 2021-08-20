Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will post sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $13.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of XEL opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

