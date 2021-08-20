Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.42. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.66. 282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,017. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.