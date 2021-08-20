Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will post $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $8.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Autoliv by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.72. 466,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.37. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

