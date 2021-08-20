Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE KOR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 108,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.