Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will report sales of $53.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.40 million and the highest is $64.70 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $21.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $192.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.50 million to $216.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $294.90 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $314.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eventbrite.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 9.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EB traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $15.97. 623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

