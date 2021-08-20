Zacks: Brokerages Expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Announce $4.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to announce earnings of $4.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.54 and the highest is $5.58. Everest Re Group posted earnings per share of $2.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $33.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.55 to $34.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $32.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $33.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

RE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.48. 2,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,001. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

