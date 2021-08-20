Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. National Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,783. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 252.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

