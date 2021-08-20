Zacks: Brokerages Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Post $0.23 EPS

Analysts predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.25. RPT Realty posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,486. The stock has a market cap of $979.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.