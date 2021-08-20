Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Brokerages predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. TriState Capital reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ TSC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $658.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.81. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TriState Capital by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TriState Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TriState Capital by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after buying an additional 184,781 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TriState Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

