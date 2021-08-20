Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) to Sell

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Agrify stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 10.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00. Agrify has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $33.17.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agrify will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agrify by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 384,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

