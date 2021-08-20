Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) to Hold

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

HLMAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Halma has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.74.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

