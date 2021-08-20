Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NJR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.80. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.