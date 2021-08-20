Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XONE. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The ExOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of The ExOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The ExOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.92.

XONE opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $509.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XONE. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The ExOne by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,948,000 after buying an additional 301,571 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The ExOne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The ExOne by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The ExOne by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,602,000 after buying an additional 113,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The ExOne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

