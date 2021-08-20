Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Hold

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

VCTR has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

VCTR opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

