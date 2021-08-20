Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

ANIOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

