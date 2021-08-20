Zacks Investment Research Lowers Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Hold

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

BBDC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. 111,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,662. The stock has a market cap of $520.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 181,844 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 560,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 176,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

