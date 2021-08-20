Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bunzl from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,370.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $36.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

