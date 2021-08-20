Zacks Investment Research Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Get Camping World alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.90.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02. Camping World has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 3.34.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.