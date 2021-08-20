Zacks Investment Research Lowers COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.85. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

