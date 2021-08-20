Zacks Investment Research Lowers Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.06.

SOLO stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth $49,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

