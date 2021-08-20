Zacks Investment Research Lowers Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Hold

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.96.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after buying an additional 1,743,690 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $1,672,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

