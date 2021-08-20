Zacks Investment Research Lowers Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) to Strong Sell

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSTX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

PSTX stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $553.57 million and a PE ratio of -3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.91.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 41,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $354,680.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,100.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,757 shares of company stock valued at $593,341. Company insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

