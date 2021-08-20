Zacks Investment Research Lowers ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) to Sell

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $22.70 on Friday. ThredUp has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,998,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

