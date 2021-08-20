Zacks Investment Research Lowers UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $10.60 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.39. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

