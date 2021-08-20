Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) to “Buy”

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AUGX opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Augmedix will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

