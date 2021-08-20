Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) to “Hold”

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $63.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Haemonetics has outperformed its industry. The company registered year-over-year growth in revenues driven by recovery in business. The company’s Hospital business was robust along with an uptick in the Hemostasis Management product line. Strong end-market demand for NexSys PCS system with Persona technology buoys optimism. The company has also reinstated its full-year 2022 guidance, which is encouraging. Notably, Haemonetics exited the first quarter with better-than-expected results. However, Haemonetics’ sluggish Blood Center business performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 is discouraging. The rise in the company’s restructuring related costs is building pressure on the bottom line. A highly-leveraged balance sheet is an added woe. Economic uncertainty and stiff competition remain concerns.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

NYSE HAE opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.58. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $149,569.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $959,891. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

