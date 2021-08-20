Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

TA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Shares of TA opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 50.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

