ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Trading Down 37.5% Over Last 7 Days

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $81,580.46 and $113,176.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

