Zen Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $8,570.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $745,923.28 and $8,570.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

