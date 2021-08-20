Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Shares of Zepp Health stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 7,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,631. Zepp Health has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $609.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zepp Health stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Zepp Health worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

