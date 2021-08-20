Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZVIA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zevia PBC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

ZVIA opened at $13.14 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $14.61.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

