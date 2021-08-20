Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zevia PBC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

ZVIA stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $14.61.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

