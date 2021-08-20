Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker Sells 3,017 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $285,921.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Allen Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $4.93 on Friday, hitting $96.03. 5,369,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.36 and a beta of 1.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Zillow Group by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Zillow Group by 452.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Zillow Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.