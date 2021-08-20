ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) PT Raised to $70.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

ZIM opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.08. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.68. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

